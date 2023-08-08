SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield is seeking applicants for the development of a homeless emergency shelter through a Notice of Funding Availablity (NOFA).

According to a press release from the City, $1.8 million from U.S. Treasury Department, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will pay for the creation of one or more emergency centers. The emergency shelter projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

The SLFRF ARPA funding will be provided as a grant to non-profit and/or for-profit developer(s) and must be used to develop Emergency Shelter facilities in accordance with the provisions of the City’s Homeless Emergency Shelter Program NOFA. Non-profit agencies must provide evidence of their IRS 501 (c) (3) status with the Letter of Intent (LOI) and Application. For-profit entities must provide the applicable organization documents.

Applicants are asked to attend one of the two pre-proposal technical assistance meetings on the 2nd floor West Conference Room of the Busch Building on August 14 at 2:30 p.m. or August 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Letters of Intent (LOIs) will be accepted until 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. LOIs will need to be submitted in both an electronic and paper copy format.

For more information on LOI submissions including the NOFA packet, click here.