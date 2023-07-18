SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The pools and cooling centers of Springfield will stay open longer today due to high temperatures.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory for the area from noon-7 p.m. today, July 18. In response, Springfield is keeping its pools and cooling centers open longer than usual.

Meador Pool at 2500 S. Fremont Ave. will be open until 8 p.m. Admission is $4 for children and seniors and $5 for adults. You can also get in for $1 or free with a canned food donation from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

All three Springfield cooling centers at Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers and Jordan Valley Ice Park will open their entrance lobbies to let people cool down.

The cooling centers are:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Rd.

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Rd.

Doling Family Center, 301 E. Talmage Ave.

The cooling centers are all open from 5 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jordan Valley Ice Park’s cooling center will be open from noon – 5 p.m.