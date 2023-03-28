SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is now the official owner of Hammons Field.

According to a press release from the city, the $12 million purchase included the stadium and the parking lot directly across Trafficway, south of the stadium, and the one to the west of the stadium.

Also included in the purchase is a commitment to fund $4 million in stadium improvements related to meeting Major League Baseball requirements, and enhancing the player and spectator experience.

In celebration of the opening, the city and the Springfield Cardinals will be opening up the stadium for the community to watch the St. Louis Cardinals home opener on the stadium screen.

The event will take place at 3:10 p.m. on March 30. The game will be between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cards. Admission will be free.

“We have the Double-A franchise of the most popular Major League team in the Midwest,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure in the press release. “They add a vibrancy, excitement and level of entertainment as well as foster a great degree of community pride. Having a major league club own its minor league affiliate is very rare. We plan to be the home to the Springfield Cardinals for generations to come.”

Another change to the baseball experience includes the reduction of parking prices in the adjacent lots. According to the Springfield Cardinals Facebook page, parking is now reduced to $10.