MONETT, Mo. — The City of Monett is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit over the construction of its airport.

The owners and operators of “Sierra Bravo Contractors, LLC” have filed a nearly 2.5 million dollar lawsuit.

It’s an Illinois-based company hired in 2020 to do excavation work at the airport.

Company officials say finishing the project got delayed and ended up going over budget because of, according to them, decisions made by Monett city leaders.

The company is suing the city for money it claims it’s owed due to the delay.

In addition to the 2.5 million dollar amount, the company also asks for 1.5 percent in interest each month past the due payment, as well as attorney fees and court costs.