MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. — The city of Merriam Woods in Taney County has removed its chief of police from office.

Nathan Lewis was removed from his position at the Merriam Woods Police Department after an internal investigation in late 2022, according to an announcement from an attorney affiliated with the city.

The investigation showed that there was a “revelation of a systemic and ongoing pattern of misconduct on the part of Mr. Lewis and his abuse of his position as Chief of Police.”

The city government stated that the misconduct was Lewis’ alone and that the rest of the MWPD continues to serve the city. The investigation is ongoing.

