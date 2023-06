ASH GROVE, Mo. — The city of Ash Grove is currently without electricity, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police department.

According to Chief John Davis, the city is in contact with Liberty Utilities and is working to correct the issue.

The Liberty Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people without power in the area at 9 a.m. The current estimated restoration time according to the utility company’s website is 2:00 p.m.

