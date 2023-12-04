SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On the heels of yet another shooting, city leaders of Springfield came together today to talk about how to end gun violence.

With the primary goal of trying to save a life, they discussed possible solutions.

The collaboration between city and county leaders was held at Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Today was the first meeting where solutions were brought to the table.

“This was the meeting to start laying out the framework,” said Francine Pratt, the co-chair of the Gun Safety and Violence Collaborative.

Councilwoman Monica Horton, who covers Zone 1 in northwest Springfield, says she routinely hears gunshots in her Grant Beach neighborhood.

“We’re hoping to see not only with addressing a reduction in gun-related crime, but also a reduction in suicide by firearms as well,” Horton said.

Multiple leaders were in attendance, such as the mayor, chief of police, NAACP representatives, and the Greene County sheriff.

“We’ve been putting these together because of the trends that we’ve been seeing,” Pratt said in regards to organizing the Gun Safety and Violence Collaborative.

Pratt says one of the solutions is to get through to the youth before they lose hope.

“We can hopefully instill that hope and show them that there are other opportunities out there,” Pratt said.

Springfield resident Hunter Johnson said when he lived in Woodland Heights, there were two drive-by shootings in two years.

“We witnessed some violence and some shootings down there, but it was all directed towards people that knew each other,” Johnson said.

He says finding the solution to gun violence doesn’t always start with the police.

“It all starts when people are struggling,” Johnson said. “People are hurting and they find places to put that anger. Whether that’s drugs, whether that’s violence, or just running in the wrong crowd, that’s where you see a lot of that.”

These collaborations will be held every other month.