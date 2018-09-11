City Expanding Mattress Recycling Service

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The City of Springfield announces a new location where you can drop off your used mattress.

Last Spring, Springfield Sanitary Landfill and The Lone Pine Recycling Center started recycling mattresses and box springs.

Now, they have added Franklin Avenue recycling center to the list.

The mattresses currently are transported to Billing's by Bedhead Mattress Recycling where they are stripped down and recycled.

The fee is $15 per item and must be clean, dry, and bedbug-free.

