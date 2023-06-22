SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is allowing the e-scooter rental company Bird to double its fleet of e-scooters and increase the boundaries of where people can ride them.

The e-scooter rental program began in 2022 with 55 units. Soon, a maximum of 100 scooters will be allowed in the city.

Below is a map of the past and new e-scooter boundaries. The blue line is the new boundary. The red line is an approximation of the previous boundary.

The new boundary will extend from Kansas Expressway to Glenstone Avenue and Sunshine to Kearney Street. The boundaries will be increased on Friday, June 23.

“We have seen much greater e-scooter ridership than we anticipated, with more than 30,000 rental rides since Bird launched in fall of 2022,” wrote City Traffic Engineer Grady Porter in a press release.

The press release also mentioned there has been only one reported crash involving an e-scooter and a small number of complaints.

New deployment locations have not yet been decided upon.