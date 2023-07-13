SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Planning & Zoning Committee is recommending that the new Pipkin Middle School not be built in its planned location due to its proximity to railroad tracks and a manufacturing district.

According to Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools, the schools are arguing that the 20.9 acres where the proposed facility will be built can be made safe through features such as well-designed pickup and dropoff lanes.

The current Pipkin Middle School sits on three acres. The new 20.9-acre location gives the school more opportunities to design the facility to promote safety.

Regardless of what the city P&Z recommends, SPS has the option to move forward with the facility construction. The land was purchased in August after voters passed Proposition S.

The P&Z Committee is meeting tonight, though whether they will discuss Pipkin is unknown.

The new location for Pipkin is located at 3207 E. Pythian. If SPS decides to move forward with its plan, construction would begin on January 2. Construction would last two years with a tentative open date in early 2026.