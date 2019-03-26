City Council discusses dangerous and unkept properties Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Dangerous and nuisance properties in Springfield and how to get a handle on them was the topic at Tuesday's City Council luncheon.

The Director of Building Services and the Deputy City Manager talked about ideas for addressing dangerous buildings and enforcing unkept property, along with unhealthy and unsafe rental properties.

This was the second session of discussing these issues.

Other concerns included fire safety, transients and youth getting into vacant buildings and the costs of addressing these issues.

The Director of Building Development Services says they won't just go around and board up vacant buildings, it is more about those that are in clear violation of city codes.

The committees will come together again and seek council approval on changing the city code to better enforce these regulations.