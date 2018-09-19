City Council Applications Available Oct. 1 Video

SPRINGFIELD -- There will be 6 Springfield City Council seats up for election.

If you want to get yourself involved in policy-making for the City of Springfield, you will have a chance to get your name on the ballot.

Here are the six seats on City Council that are up for election:

Mayor (Currently served by Ken McClure)

Zone 2 (Currently served by Councilman Tom Prater)

Zone 3 (Currently served by Councilman Mike Schilling)

Zone 4 (Currently served by Councilman Matt Simpson)

General Seat C (Currently served by Councilman Richard Ollis)

General Seat D (Currently served by Councilwoman Kristi Fulnecky)

Before you rush to sign up, it is important to know what you would be getting yourself into.

City Clerk Anita Cotter has been with the City of Springfield for 23 years and has seen 11 different city council changes. In April of 2019, she will see her 12th edition of City Council.

"You don't know how many people come in and said, 'I want to run for city council, and how much does it pay?' It's a volunteer position," Cotter says.

Many are familiar with what a Mayor does, but Cotter breaks down what the difference is between a Zone seat, and a General seat.

"The City of Springfield is divided into four zones, and the zone seats represent the constituents from that particular zone, whereas the general seats are elected at large from the entire population of the city," Cotter says.

Here is a list of requirements each applicant must meet to qualify.

Must be a registered voter in the City of Springfield

Must have been a resident of the City of Springfield for at least two years prior to appointment

Those running for Zone Council seats must have been a resident of the Zone they are running for for at least one year immediately prior to appointment

Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.1 (Felony Conviction)

Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.2(I) (Delinquent Taxes)

Must have completed and filed Missouri Department of Revenue form 5120 per state law RsMO 115.306(2).

Meeting all of those requirements is just the start. There is a petition process as well.

"If it's a zone member, they have to have 100 signatures of registered voters inside of their zone. If it's a general seat, or the mayor they need to have 200 signatures of registered voters inside city limits."

Craig Fishel is a former council member for Springfield.

Fishel was Zone 4's council member, and resigned in February 2018.

He was replaced by Matt Simpson. Since Simpson was appointed to his position, he will need to be elected to stay on council.

Fishel says being a council member can be very rewarding, but you had better have the time.

"If you do a good job, you're going to spend 20 to 30 hours a week. If you just get by, you'll probably spend 10 to 20 hours a week," Fishel says.

With only 9 people on City Council, you can make an impact if you can get your fellow council members to get behind you.

"One person on city council, if they've got a good idea, all they have to do is convince four other concil members that it's a good idea, and you can make a difference."

Here are some important dates to remember if you plan to apply: