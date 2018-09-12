Circus Tour Stops in Mount Vernon for One Night Video

MOUNT VERNON, Mo- Tonight in Mount Vernon, the rotary club is hosting the Big Top Circus and it's just for one night only.

It's near the MARC building in town there and set up started earlier today.

The big top tent is on the way up now, and tonight they are offering two shows. They're 90 minutes apiece and begin at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

There are trapeze artists, unicyclists, animals there to see as well for this touring act.

"That's the best thing about the circus. You can expect the unexpected. We're going to give you delights from all over North America, our acrobats, and artists, as well as our four-legged stars. Today in the show you're gonna see beautiful, exotic cats, two big beautiful golden tabby tigers, and our Francis, the black mane African lion. Also, we have a draft horse and a miniature horse working together in what's called a liberty act," says Leo Acton who is a clown.

Tickets for today are $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children....again, two shows tonight with the first one starting at 5 p.m.

