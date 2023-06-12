MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — A church in Mountain Grove burned Saturday night.

The Southside Baptist Church was severely damaged in the fire. According to a Mountain Grove Fire Department social media post, they were called at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The caller said that smoke was coming from every vent on the roof, the post reads.

The fire department was joined by the Cabool Fire Department, the City of Houston Fire Ladder, the Norwood Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Mansfield Fire Department.