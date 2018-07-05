News

Chimpanzee has Cutest Reaction when Reunited with Caretakers

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 05:48 PM CDT

MIAMI -- A chimpanzee at a wildlife center in Miami knows how to show true affection to his human caretakers.

This is Limbani and he was rejected by his mother because he was born with pneumonia.

A human couple helped raise him and this is how Limbani greets them when they visit him.  

The two only see Limbani every couple of months and we're told his reaction is the same each time.

