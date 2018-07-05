Chimpanzee has Cutest Reaction when Reunited with Caretakers
MIAMI -- A chimpanzee at a wildlife center in Miami knows how to show true affection to his human caretakers.
This is Limbani and he was rejected by his mother because he was born with pneumonia.
A human couple helped raise him and this is how Limbani greets them when they visit him.
The two only see Limbani every couple of months and we're told his reaction is the same each time.
More Stories
-
TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) - Twenty-four people were killed and at least…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- At 45 years in the business, Harter House's…
-
CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) -- Fireworks caused a Centerton house fire…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.