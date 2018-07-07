Chillicothe holds Celebration for Anniversary of Sliced Bread
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- You've heard the expression, "the best thing since sliced bread."
Well, a northern Missouri town is celebrating its title as the Home of Sliced Bread.
On July 7, 1928, the Chillicothe Bread Company became the first commercial bakery in recorded history to mechanically cut bread into uniform slices.
According to our partners at Missourinet, this weekend, Chillicothe will host Missouri Sliced Bread Day.
Attendees can get their fill of carbohydrates by enjoying music, a parade, and even a bread baking contest.
