SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Child pedestrian deaths have risen 11 percent across the country in the last ten years, according to a report this week from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Here in Southwest Missouri, there have been at least two pedestrian crashes involving kids in the last two weeks, including one that killed a 2-year-old boy.

“[Crashes] seem to happen every year and moreover, during the summer months, because of whether it’s summer school or those that are not attending summer school, we just have more children activity in and around residential areas,” Sergeant Mike McClure said with Highway Patrol Troop D.

On June 4, a two-year-old died when a mini-van pulled forward at a private property east of Highway 65 and hit the child. On June 17, a mom and her two kids were hurt in Hickory County as a large car hit them while they were walking across the Bullseye gas station parking lot.

“We’ve got to, you know, we’ve got to really start looking for pedestrians,” McClure said.

In an effort to watch for pedestrians, the city of Springfield is continuing its SGF Yields campaign throughout the summer.

“When I say 49 percent, that’s our first quarter 2023 compliance studies testing,” Communications Coordinator Kristen Milam said. “When we do our enforcement activities, those are located all over town at different locations. We definitely saw that our compliance began to increase to over 60 to 70 percent.”

The city has completed 12 enforcement events where Springfield Police Officers look to cross the road.

“Springfield now has a three-foot rule which is unique to other cities,” Milam said. “So if a pedestrian is within three feet of a non-signalized roadway, then the driver is required to stop per law. So prior to that we had the pedestrian had to step into the roadway.”

The purpose of SGF Yields is to educate and bring awareness to drivers, something McClure said also pertains to kids.

“You’re looking at children sometimes in the pre-K kindergarten era are starting to learn [pedestrian safety],” McClure said. “Whatever we come up with that’s going to help those children remember that we don’t run out into the road after a ball or after chasing a dog or whatever toy. We stop. We don’t go out in the road whether we’re on a bicycle or just as a pedestrian.”