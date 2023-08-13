ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A seven-year-old boy died in an overnight crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports the boy was from Kansas City, Missouri, and he was riding in a car with two others during the crash.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70, just east of David Hoekel Parkway. According to the MSHP crash report, a 24-year-old driver was traveling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head-on. Two adults and a boy were inside that vehicle.

All four people involved in the crash were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The driver who went the wrong way, a 24-year-old from Wichita, Kansas, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The two other adults, a 42-year-old man and woman also from Kansas City, suffered moderate and minor injuries.

MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash. Authorities have not yet disclosed if criminal charges might be filed in the case.