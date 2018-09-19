Child Dies after Rollover Accident Near Bolivar

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOLIVAR, Mo- One child has died after a rollover accident that happened Tuesday morning.

According to the Bolivar Police Department, the accident happened around midnight Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on MO13 just south of the Route U intersection. The highway was closed for about three hours during the investigation.

Police say, the driver apparently drove off the right side of the road. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle swerved to the left where it left the roadway again into the median, which was loose dirt and gravel due to construction. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

There were seven people in the car at the time. The driver was in her 40's and the rest were all under the age of 18.

Two of the passengers were ejected from the car as it was rolling over.

The one passenger who died was 11-years-old.

The passenger who was fatally injured was 11 years old. Two passengers were transported by helicopter to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The other 4, including the driver, were taken by Ambulance to Cox South Hospital.

Further investigation is underway.