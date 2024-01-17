KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could get a wide receiver back in the lineup during their playoff run.

According to head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs will designate Skyy Moore to return from injured reserve.

Moore has missed the last four games of the season after going on IR in December with a knee injury.

The second-year receiver was tabbed as the Chiefs’ WR1 before the season but has failed to live up to expectations with only 21 catches, 244 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs also said special teams linebacker Cam Jones and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi did not practice on Wednesday. Rookie left tackle Wanya Morris returned to practice from concussion protocol.

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice has been a revelation for Kansas City, leading the team with seven touchdown receptions (a franchise rookie record) and breaking the franchise rookie records for catches and yards in a season.

Rice also led the Chiefs in receiving yards in the Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins with eight catches, 130 yards and a TD, which set franchise rookie records for catches and yards.

With the Chiefs set to face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday in snow and single-digit degree temperatures again, running back Isiah Pacheco will likely be relied on once again since he recorded 89 yards and a TD on 24 carries.

The Chiefs kickoff in Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.