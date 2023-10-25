KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got some injury updates on two important players, in receiver Justin Watson and linebacker Nick Bolton.

Watson returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his elbow against the Denver Broncos two weeks ago.

Early reports indicated that Watson dislocated his elbow but was diagnosed with an elbow contusion. The veteran was a full participant on Wednesday and wore an arm sleeve on his left arm.

Watson is the third-leading receiver on the team with 219 yards.

Bolton dislocated his left wrist in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. He had surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Reports indicated that Bolton could be headed to injured reserve soon, and head coach Andy Reid said general manager Brett Veach was finalizing the details.

“The one positive is he didn’t have to have any metal put in there, so that was a positive going forward,” Reid said. “We just have to check to see how the things go here, but Veach is on top of that.”

Bolton has already missed three games this season with a sprained ankle, and he garnered nine tackles against the Chargers, his first game back. If he goes on injured reserve, the earliest he could return is when the Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles after their bye week on Nov. 20.

The third-year middle linebacker has emerged as a leader on the defense in his first two seasons with the team. His 180 total tackles last season set a single-season franchise record.

This season, Bolton has 28 tackles in just four games.

Former Charger Drue Tranquill has stepped in seamlessly at middle linebacker and is leading the team with 37 total tackles.