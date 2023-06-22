SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eight Springfield and Ozarks area high schools will compete in a Nike- and Kansas City Chiefs-hosted event at Allison Sports Town.

The high school teams will face each other in an “11-On” competition on June 27 from noon to 8 p.m., according to a press release from the Chiefs. The schools involved are:

Carthage High School.

Central High School.

Glendale High School.

Jefferson City High School.

Kickapoo High School.

Neosho High School.

Nixa High School.

Willard High School.

The competition consists of teams of seven facing off, as well as drills to help the athletes work on their position-specific skills.

The community is also invited to join USA Football’s Springfield Blitz event from 4:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature youth clinics for school-age boys and girls.

The Chiefs will be meeting with local directors to discuss resources for launching high school girls’ flag football programs.

To attend the event, people need to register on the USA Football website.