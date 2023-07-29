SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Life often proves that people don’t have to be of a certain age to be a leader.

That is certainly the case with 23-year-old Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

The Cincinnati alum was the third safety in the Chiefs’ defensive back rotation last season and a prominent member of the Fab Five, the Chiefs’ five-man defensive back rookie class from the 2022 draft.

Though he started one game, Cook’s (and the rest of the Fab Five) impact on the defense was immense. While they all shared rookie pains and breakdowns, they all hit their stride at the end of the season.

Coming into this season, Cook takes over a safety spot that was occupied by Juan Thornhill the last few years who signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Cook took a second to ponder just how much Thornhill have impacted him in just a season.

“I think perseverance is one thing that I learned from him,” Cook said about Thornhill.

“Hearing his story, how he talked about himself about how he [overcame] some adversities coming in and then how he put on display a great football his last year. It was beautiful to watch as he got here. I think it was just wonderful.”

He also took a second to reflect on how his safety partner Justin Reid influences him as well.

“There’s so much to learn from him,” he said.

“Off the field, learning about like how to manage through life, how to manage through becoming of this situation. This wasn’t always a thing for me, so just being comfortable in front of the cameras, things like that, and then on the field, just being ready, being a pro.

“He’s playing on a high level, which I definitely enjoy, but just learn from him, because he a vet. I like to try to pick his brain by certain things, but it’s about everything, I can’t just pinpoint one thing.”

The Cincinnati native tallied 55 tackles and a sack last season. Several coaches have raved about Cook including head coach Andy Reid.

“He’s done a nice job. Both he and Reid, both their games have picked up,” Reid said.

“We saw that later part of the season with both of them and you saw it during the OTAs. And I’m sure that will continue here, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

You can hear how Cook has assumed more confidence in knowing the defense. A phrase as simple as “my guys” that he uses often to signify his friends or his teammates now signifies the rest of the starters with him on the defense.

“Right now, I’m just focused on getting the guys to the right position, playing fast, understanding what we need to do. I’m working on the details before I get to the season.”

From Thornhill to Reid to training with former Pittsburgh Steeler safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, Cook has a bevy of positive influences to learn from and to help him grow.

As he gears up for his first year as a starter, he’s already on the right track to being what he wants to be and what the Chiefs defense needs him to be.