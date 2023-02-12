KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Chiefs Kingdom is about to get a little bigger.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman took to Twitter Sunday morning to announce his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had her water break the morning of Super Bowl LVII.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

In October, the couple announced they would be welcoming their first child into the world early 2023. While the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium, Hardman will be sitting out the game after being placed on injured reserve following the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hardman isn’t the only athlete on baby watch today. Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is expecting the couple’s third child. In preparation for their newest arrival, Kylie said she will be bringing her OB-GYN with her to the big game.