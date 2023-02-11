GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs have an impressive stat since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback in 2018.

Since 2018, the Chiefs are 55-3 when they hold their opponents to less than 27 points, including in postseason play.

Two of those three losses came against the same team and two of those three losses came this season.

The Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 by a score of 19-13 and lost to the Colts this season by a score of 20-17.

The third loss comes from the Chiefs’ Week 6 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs held 12 of their 2022 regular season opponents and two of their 2022 postseason opponents to less than 27 points.

This stat is most likely a leading factor into the Chiefs’ success in the past two decades.

Seven straight AFC West titles along with a title in 2010 and three Super Bowl appearances; the Chiefs have proved that if the defense can do its part, the offense led by head coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will most likely take care of business.