SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fans from across the Ozarks have made their way down to local retail stores to secure merch commemorating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

It’s not just one Super Bowl win Kansas City Chiefs fans have witnessed recently — it’s the second one in four years.

Lifetime fan John Melton said while he didn’t watch the Chiefs win in person, today is about finding items to cherish his favorite Super Bowl win.

“I’ve been a lifelong Chiefs fan,” Melton said. ” … We’ve been through a lot of losing seasons before we got Patrick Mahomes, so it’s awesome that we get to see him get to win.”

The current generation of fans are getting to see a new dynasty unfold.

“When I first being a fan, they started winning,” said fan Kade Strickland.

Since Strickland — a young, hard-hitting safety in his own right — became a member of the Chiefs Kingdom, the Chiefs picked up their first Super Bowl in 50 years.