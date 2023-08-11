SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fans poured into the Springfield Expo Center to look at the Kansas City Chiefs Lombardi trophy from Super Bowl LVII.

“Don’t ever give up on the Chiefs,” fan Kenneth Pearcy said.

“It’s an honor to be able to look at it,” Pearcy said.

“We’re just honored to be here,” Kenneth Townsend said.

The trophy was on display for several hours Friday afternoon.

“[It’s] pretty exciting. We’re excited, we love the Chiefs. We’re fired up, yeah,” members of the Mericle family told OzarksFirst.

The excitement spanned fans of all ages.

“We’ve always rooted for the Chiefs through rough, bad times and good times,” Pearcy said. “They have a loyal following I should say.”

“I think despite the heat, people are going to line up to see the trophy,” Mike Ball said. “[Just] to see Neil Smith, Danan Hughes, the cheerleaders, KC Wolf, and just experience the celebration with other Chiefs fans.”

Fans OzarksFirst spoke to are ready for football season to start, hoping to win another trophy.

“I think it’s thrilled to see the trophy and you know, I have a lot of friends that are Raiders fans,” Todd Williams said. “They won’t get this opportunity for years and years and years, so it’s just fabulous to be a Kansas City Chief fan right now.”

The trophy will also be featured in a downtown parade, part of Springfield’s Route 66 Festival.