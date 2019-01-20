Chiefs Fans Come From All Over US for Sunday's Game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One thing about Chief’s fans is that they are passionate, but not all of them are from Kansas City.

KCTV5 caught up with a pair of brothers who flew into KCI Saturday morning for the game they’ve been waiting for.

Just one look and there is no doubt who the Walter brothers are backing. What is surprising is where they’re from. They were born and raised in Baltimore.

“But on December 21st, 1980 was the last time I saw the Colts play and they played the Kansas City Chiefs, so when they left that’s the team we adopted as a family,” Brian Walter, Chiefs fan, said.

They now make their homes in Nashville, Tennessee and Jacksonville, Florida but every year they meet in Kansas City for opening day, it’s been in their family tradition since 1997.

“We were here for that miserable game after the 03 season, the no punt game, yeah, last playoff game we attended at Arrowhead, change of fortunes tomorrow,” Brian voiced.

They have their Kansas City traditions and their gameday traditions.

“We do down to the Ameristar and we gamble a little bit and watch live music and get a Kansas City steak,” Timothy Walter, Chiefs fan, said.

“Wake up in the morning, eat breakfast and start tailgating,” Brian explained.

As for predictions?

“21-17,” Brian predicted. “I’ve got 35-30,” Timothy also predicted.

The Walter brothers have seen about 30 Chiefs games at Arrowhead and they’re hoping Sunday’s is one they will never forget.

They say Atlanta is about a 5 1/2-hour drive for each of them and say there is no question if the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl, they will be there too.