SPRINGFIELD — Former Chiefs Kicker Nick Lowery weighed in on current Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker, the Mahomes legacy and what the Phoenix area looks like this week ahead of the big game.

From 1980-1993, Lowery was the man the Kansas City Chiefs would trust with the kicking game. In that time, he racked up 1,466 total points, which was good enough to cement him in Chiefs lore as the franchise’s highest scorer.

Lowery, who has a home in the Phoenix area, will have the chance to see the buzz around the team he made history for. The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 49.

Several days before the game kicks off, Lowery said the Chiefs Kingdom has already descended upon the Phoenix area for the game. It will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

“I’m feeling a little bit like the Mayor of Chiefs Town in Phoenix,” Lowery said. “We have a wonderful Chiefs fan community here.”

Lowery mentioned that the vibe around this Super Bowl trip feels much different this time than in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of COVID, and the situation surrounding the accident involving former Chiefs coordinator Britt Reid.

Of course, the former kicker has some thoughts on how instrumental Harrison Butker is to the Chiefs playoff run this year despite some late-season struggles.

“He’s over that,” says Lowery. “He’s been one of our heroes, kicking the game-winning field goal last week and three field goals but the week before. Two 50-yarders, and a game-saving tackle. I think he’s awesome and I love the way he handles it.”

This is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl trip in four years, and Mahomes is looking to win his second. Lowery says if the Chiefs win, it would lock in Mahomes legacy as a Hall of Famer.

Lowery recalls a conversation he had with Mahomes back in 2019 just before he won his first Super Bowl.

“I said, ‘Let’s win one’. Then he said ‘Let’s win a bunch!’ Now he’s in a position to win a second one, with the promise of more to come,” said Lowery.

Now that Lowery is retired, he spends his time doing charity work for the homeless and expanding the brand of his tequila company.

Watch the full interview above to hear what Lowery thinks about the importance of special teams for the Chiefs and how Andy Reid has impacted the success of this Chiefs team.