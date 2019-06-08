Chicago woman mysteriously dies after flight to Dubai

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

CHICAGO, Il. (FOX) -- A Chicago woman whose family says was extremely healthy has died mysteriously after her Emirates flight from New York landed in Dubai.

Brandi Hodges, 40, was traveling with her sister, and was described to be in good health by her cousin, when tragedy struck on Friday morning.

"My sister called me at approximately 1:30 this morning," said Gloria Ray-Banks, who was expecting news of her cousin's safe arrival in Dubai, according to ABC 13.

Hodges began complaining that she didn't feel well, as she and her sister walked off the aircraft.

"So they sat down, and Brandi fainted," said Banks. "So then, my sister went and got one of the flight attendants."

