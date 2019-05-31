Chicago police release batch of Jussie Smollett case documents

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CHICAGO, Il. (FOX) -- One week after an Illinois judge ordered "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's criminal case file to be unsealed, the Chicago Police Department has released the documents.

The file includes more than 460 pages of case reports, arrest files and supplementary files, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to Fox News on Thursday.

Guglielmi said 300-plus pages of supplementary materials -- including handwritten detective notes, subpoena records and ancillary material -- will also be delivered, hopefully by this time next week.

"The final release will be pertinent video files that require a heavy amount of digital redaction for things like license plates of unrelated vehicles and the blurring of faces of individuals not involved in the criminal investigation," Guglielmi said. "We hope to have that completed by the week after next."

Earlier this month, Cook County Judge Steven Watkins, who presided over a March hearing where prosecutors dismissed the charges with little explanation, ordered records in the controversial case be made public.

To read the rest of the story, click here.