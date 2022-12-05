(WIVB) – Are you on the naughty or nice list this year?

The North Pole Government’s Department of Christmas Affairs has published the “Naughty and Nice List 2022”.

You can see where you fall by scrolling for your name or searching your name at the top of the list.

If your name is on the naughty list, but you think there’s been a mistake, you can request a review until 24 December 2022, 5 pm (AEST).

And if you run out of time, don’t worry- the “North Pole Government” is a fictional organization intended for holiday fun!