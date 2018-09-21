Charities Helping Florence Victims Get a Hot Meal

WASHINGTON, Nc. - Around the east coast, charities are helping people get a hot meal and they are doing it with volunteers from all across the country.

People have come a long way to give a little back.

Red Cross is no stranger to disasters.

Volunteers said when they saw the power of Hurricane Florence, they knew they had to help.

Red Cross said they are there till the foreseeable future, handing out whatever is needed to help victims get back on their feet.