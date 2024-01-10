SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Charges have been dismissed against one of two men charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a party in August in Springfield.

Charges of tampering with a motor vehicle were dismissed at the state’s cost today (1/10/24) against Michael Carter, 23, of Springfield.

He and Yuwel Edwards were charged after a shooting at 318 N. Kansas Expressway at a business that was being used for a party, according to the probable cause report.

The report states an altercation between Larry McCoo, Edwards and Carter resulted in shots being fired and McCoo dying from multiple gunshot wounds.

The probable cause report describes a chaotic scene at the early-morning party with some sort of argument leading to guns being drawn, shots being fired and party-goers scrambling.

Carter was charged with tampering after police say he drove a stolen motorcycle to the scene.

Edwards remains charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. He is being held in Greene County Jail without bond and is next expected in court in April.