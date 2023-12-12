MONETT, Mo. – The case against a woman accused of the DWI deaths of four motorcyclists in Lawrence County in June has been moved to Barry County on a change of venue.

Attorneys for Theresa Manetzke filed a motion for the change on Monday (12/11/24) and it was granted today (12/12/24). She waived formal arraignment and was scheduled to appear in Barry County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2024.

She faces 14 counts — four counts of second-degree murder, four counts of DWI involving a death, and six charges of DWI involving serious physical injury – in connection with having struck a group of motorcyclists on Missouri 39 north of Aurora.

Four people were pronounced dead on the scene; seven others were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.