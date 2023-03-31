Today will be a busy day in the weather, especially this afternoon. We are still tracking a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms east of Highway 65 (Branson – Springfield – Bolivar) beginning around midday into the early afternoon hours. The main hazard with any storm that can develop will be wind gusts up to 70 mph. Farther east closer to Highway 63 (Mtn. Grove/Cabool – West Plains – Rolla) the risk for a tornado becomes elevated.

Chance for isolated severe thunderstorms after 11AM Friday. Chances increase farther east closer to Highway 63. Mian hazard is damaging thunderstorm winds of 70 mph.

While not everyone will see severe thunderstorms (isolated chances), everyone will see strong winds of 20-30 mph behind the dryline this afternoon. Winds will gust to over 50 mph at times so be prepared for non-thunderstorm damaging winds. Power bumps and some minor tree/roof damage are possible with these winds later today.

Wind behind the dryline will gust to over 50 mph from the west-southwest.

Fire danger ramps up once behind the dryline, especially west of Highway 65 in the afternoon. Relative humidity will fall to 20% or less. Paired with the gusty winds and warm temperatures there will likely be a few fires in eastern Kansas/Oklahoma and western Missouri. We may see a smokey haze this afternoon should there be fires in the west.

Relative humidity drops to less than 20% behind the dryline creating extreme fire conditions in western MO/NW AR.

Now that that’s over with let’s talk about the weekend. Saturday will be cooler, but a nice day with full sun and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. We will avoid a freeze Saturday night with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures bounce back Sunday in the low 70s.

We begin the first full week of April very warm with many spots chasing 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Strong southerly winds return during this time at 15 to 25 mph. The next chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives late Tuesday into Tuesday night.