TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after a boat crash in Table Rock Lake on Thursday.

Thomas G. Crain, 80, of Chadwick, was driving a 1998 Tracker bass boat on Table Rock Lake near Martin’s Point on May 25. Around 1:30 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated a crash investigation involving his boat.

The investigation showed that Crain lost control of the boat and was thrown overboard. He was pronounced dead at 3:11 p.m. at Cox Branson.