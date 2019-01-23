Central High School Student Gets Special Recognition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - One Central High School student received a special recognition.

Katie Lu was named a top 300 scholar in the 78th Regeneron Science Talent Search.

This is one of the nation's oldest science and mathematics competitions for high school seniors.

Lu will receive $2,000. Central high school will also receive $2,000 to use toward STEM activities.

Lu could also be chosen as one of 40 finalists to be announced this week.

Each of the finalists recieve $25,000 and are invited to Washington D.C. for a final competition in March.

