Central High School Student Gets Special Recognition
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - One Central High School student received a special recognition.
Katie Lu was named a top 300 scholar in the 78th Regeneron Science Talent Search.
This is one of the nation's oldest science and mathematics competitions for high school seniors.
Lu will receive $2,000. Central high school will also receive $2,000 to use toward STEM activities.
Lu could also be chosen as one of 40 finalists to be announced this week.
Each of the finalists recieve $25,000 and are invited to Washington D.C. for a final competition in March.
