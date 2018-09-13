Central Bank of the Ozarks Accepts Donations for Florence Victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Central Bank of the Ozarks will be accepting donations on behalf of Convoy of Hope for Hurricane Florence victims.

The bank says a special fund has been set up to accept monetary donations at their 21 locations throughout the Ozarks to directly support Convoy of Hope’s relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Florence

“We want to give customers and the general public a convenient and safe way to make donations to support the victims and communities of this disaster,” said Russ Marquart, CEO & President of Central Bank of the Ozarks. “We will also match these donations up to $10,000 on behalf of our valued customers and employees.”

Donations will be accepted by any Central Bank or Central Trust Company employee payable to Central Bank-Convoy of Hope Hurricane Florence Relief Fund.

The fund will directly support Convoy of Hope’s response to the immediate needs of the victims of Hurricane Florence and long-term recovery efforts to the affected communities.

Central Bank has supported similar relief efforts for other disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Katrina, and the Joplin Tornado.