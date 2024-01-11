ELKLAND, Mo. – State fire officials tell OzarksFirst that the exact cause of a fire that killed three children in Elkland in November cannot be determined, but “the only ignition source” in the area where the fire began was electric wiring.

The fire – which killed 12-year-old Bella Smythe, 13-year-old Danny Smythe, and 16-year-old Ethan Smythe – started in the first-floor kitchen and consumed the rafters in this area, according to a report from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

The agency lists the fire as accidental and determined the area of origin extended from the southeast corner of the kitchen through the ceiling to the entryway.

The children were found in three second-floor bedrooms of the house on Conklin Road, the report states.