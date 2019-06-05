Caulfield man sentenced to life in prison without parole

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. - A Caulfield man convicted in the shooting death of his wife at drive-in restaurant in West Plains in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jason House, 46, who was found guilty on eight charges against him, will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the Howell County Circuit Clerk’s office.

In 2016, House shot and killed his wife, Bobbie House in the parking lot of a McDonald's in West Plains. Their 11- year-old daughter was with House when the shooting happened. He was convicted in April of this year.

He was sentenced on Monday (6/3/19) to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder: 25 years in prison on each of two domestic assault convictions and one armed criminal action conviction; 15 years for a second conviction for armed criminal action; 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child and seven years for resisting arrest.

Some of the sentences run concurrent with the life sentence; others are consecutive to it, according to the clerk’s office.

