SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man who pleaded guilty to multiple thefts of catalytic converters from cars parked in north Springfield has been sentenced to pay restitution and perform community service.

John W. Griffith, 40, of Springfield was sentenced to eight-year prison terms for each of two stealing counts and seven years for attempted stealing, but Judge Kaiti Greenwade suspended execution of those sentences and put Griffith on parole for five years.

Online court records show he also will be expected to perform 100 hours of community service and pay restitution of $2,296, at the rate of $200 a month beginning in December.

Griffith pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2023.

He and another man were arrested after a resident at apartments on North Kentwood demanded they move their vehicle from blocking his in the lot.

A probable cause statement says the man then discovered his car had been jacked up. He later saw the men’s car and followed it, reporting the incident to police.

Police stopped the car and arrested the men when narcotics paraphernalia was seen in the vehicle. Also found were catalytic converters bearing cut marks that matched cuts in the exhaust system of cars reported to be stripped of their converters, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

The car also contained pipe cutters and reciprocating saws, “likely used in the commission of catalytic converter thefts,” according to the statement.

Repair costs associated with two of the thefts were listed in the statement as $982 and $908.