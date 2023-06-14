CASSVILLE, Mo. – The town of Cassville has been gripped by a handful of tragedies in recent weeks.

On May 30, police found the body of missing Cassville Doctor John Forsyth in Arkansas. A day later, two teens died in a motorcycle crash. Then on June 3, police find Andey Hunter dead with stab wounds at Miller Storage. But, police said all these deaths are unusal.

“We don’t normally have homicides,” interim Police Chief Donald Privett said. “The last one, I believe the last time [we investigated] this type of work was in 2011.”

Privett said Cassville is a very tight-knit community with little to no violent crime within city limits. He believes Hunter and the suspect Richard Randolph knew each other in some capacity, meaning the situation was isolated. Officers were able to arrest Randolph within minutes and book him into jail.

Hunter’s brother J.D. Hunter said the family appreciates Cassville and Seligman PD for their quick work investigating this case and for going out of their way to assist the family. Right now, his family is focused on getting justice. J.D. said they plan to be at all court appearances for Randolph.

“I know the family want[s] justice,” Privett said. “We’re going to give it our very best to make sure they get justice.”

Police said residents have shared concerns following the back-to-back deaths.



“It’s almost like a story somebody has written. You know, it feels so untrue because this just doesn’t happen,” Jan Anthony said. She was born and raised in Cassville. “It was very odd that somebody would just, you know, at nighttime just stab another person, then just kind of unheard of.”



Anthony said she has always felt safe in town, and she’s not alone.



“A lot of people probably still to this day sleep with their doors unlocked and their cars unlocked,” Anthony said. “You could still live in a small town and feel safer than living in a big city.”



Privett reassures the community all recent incidents were isolated and there is no threat.