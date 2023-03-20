EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will celebrate its 31st anniversary and is inviting Carole Baskin, who appeared in the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King”, along with her husband Howard to speak at the event.

According to a press release from Turpentine Creek, the Feast with the Beasts event will be held on April 29 from 3:30-8 p.m.

The release says guests will be able to enjoy a happy hour in the Discovery Area among the big cats with cocktails, appetizers and live music. Visitors will be able to experience a special tram tour followed by dinner which will also be served in the Discovery Area.

“We want to come and join Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in celebrating their anniversary and passage of this important legislation,” Baskin said, referring to The Big Cat Public Safety Act President Joe Biden signed into law on Dec. 20.

The release says there will be both a silent and live auction with proceeds benefitting the animals at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

The wildlife refuge says it will also share never-before-seen footage of rescues.

According to the release, tickets to the event are limited. Tickets can be bought here.

The release says the 1186 Crescent Hotel and Spa and the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks have room blocks available for out-of-town guests. Guests must book with the 1886 Crescent Hotel before April 1 and with the Inn of the Ozarks before April 15 to take advantage of the room block.