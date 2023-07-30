ST. LOUIS – Playing an unusual role as seller’s ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing trades involving three pitchers Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals are trading Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers. The Cardinals are trading Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays.

While the Cardinals have not officially confirmed these moves as of 3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan and The Athletic insider Ken Rosenthal both report these deals are being completed.

Both trades will net the Cardinals a package of prospects. St. Louis will receive infielder Thomas Saggese, pitchers Tekoah Roby and pitcher John King from the Rangers. The Cardinals will receive pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein from the Blue Jays.

The Cardinals, now standing at 46-60, begin a frenzy of moves involving pending free agents. Jack Flaherty, another pending free agent, has yet to be dealt as of mid-afternoon Sunday. Paul DeJong is likely another trade candidate.

Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak announced Sunday, however, the team would not trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. These comments came shortly after a report from the LA Times announced there were trade discussions involving Arenado between the Cardinals and Dodgers.

Check back for more details on these trades as they become available.