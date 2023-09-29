ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright’s big celebration is underway. Baseball fans from St. Louis and beyond will gather at Busch Stadium this season to honor a Cardinals legend.

Wainwright is set to retire after this weekend’s series against the Cincinnati Reds, coming shortly after he reached a big personal milestone of 200 career wins.

Fans are thrilled for Wainwright’s milestone and excited for a memorable weekend.

“He’s legendary,” said fan Greg Morissette. “Obviously, I’m so proud of him for getting the 200 wins. That’s amazing. What a great way to end his career. He pitched so great that last game, so we are really excited for him.”

“Adam, you’ve been such a good representative of baseball and how you have conducted yourself all this time here in St. Louis,” said fan Joanie Peroutka. “We just love you, and we just love that you love our city and our fans.”

“To see Molina and Pujols leave [last season] and now Wainwright, it’s like the triplets are gone,” said fan Melanie Balentine.

Wainwright is the final holdover from the World Series championship teams of 2006 and 2011. After reaching his 200th win milestone on Sept. 18, Wainwright has forever etched his name in Cardinals history and will be remembered as one of the franchise’s finest pitchers.

Lots of fun is planned ahead for fans this weekend. On Friday, fans had the chance to sign a giant “Thank You” card for Wainwright and collect a Wainwright Stadium Tours-inspired shirt with a theme ticket.

On Saturday, Wainwright will hold a brief concert after the Cardinals game and debut three songs, followed by a fireworks celebration.

On Sunday, the Cardinals will give out 25,000 Wainwright-themed mini guitars to fans and also plan a pregame ceremony for Wainwright.

For more details on Wainwright’s celebrations, click here.