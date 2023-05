SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One local driver had a shocking commute while traveling east on I-44 in Springfield.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, lightning struck a GMC Denali that was eastbound on I-44 just east of Kearney Street. No one was injured, but the driver was a bit too shaken up to say much.

Traffic on eastbound I-44 was impacted as crews responded to the incident.

Interstate traffic was backed up for a while as crews responded to the incident. Photos show the lightning appears to have shattered the rear window of the vehicle.