SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Car enthusiasts from Springfield and beyond came to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend for the 10th annual Hot Rod Holiday.

Larry Krauck, show promotor for Hot Rod Holiday tells OzarksFirst this is one of the last car shows of the season for this area and for many car enthusiasts this is a holiday tradition.

“Whether you’re into your car or you’re just an enthusiast,” Krauck said. “You come out, you visit with your friends and just have a great time and wish everybody happy holidays before the season is over.”

Car lovers of all ages were able to see hundreds of hot rods on display and car customization demonstrations.

“This is the largest and only indoor car show that the Ozarks has,” Krauck said. “This year we’ve got about 165 cars.”

“I like how like there’s old school cars,” said Elliott Relihan a young car enthusiast. “And I like how you can look inside of them and like, see what year they are.”

The event also featured various vendors, a model car contest, a pin-up contest, and even Santa came out to this holiday-themed car show.

Paul Comeau brought his restored Volkswagen van and pin-striping artwork to the show.

“The show has been great we made a lot of contacts,” Comeau said. “Actually did a few jobs here, and I worked on a few little projects here while I was in between, it’s been fun.”

Comeau said next year he wants to bring some Christmas decorations to match the theme.

“It just kind of gets you into the Christmas mood,” Comeau said. “And ready for Thanksgiving and then onto Christmas and but yeah, it’s it’s been really a good experience.”

The next Hot Rod Holiday show will be the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2024.