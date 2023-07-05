SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash occurred at the Reliable Imports & RV causing one car to enter the lot and another to flip on its side.

According to the car lot management, the incident occurred on southbound Highway 65 near the Chestnut Expressway exit. At least two damaged RVs have been reported.

Springfield police said two cars were involved resulting in two people with minor injuries being brought to the hospital.

Photos from the scene show one car on its side and another one inside the RV lot.

This article will be updated as more details become available.