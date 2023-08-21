GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged with multiple crimes after a police chase including burglary, assault, and hitting two vehicles.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, on August 20, just before midnight, Derek W. Callahan, 23, of Camdenton was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Burglary, 2 counts of Resisting Arrest, 3 counts of 1st-degree Assault, Property Damage, Trespassing, Operating a Motor Vehicle in a careless manner, and violating parole.

According to deputies, the initial call regarding Callahan stated he allegedly followed the caller home and then threatened her. Deputies and Willard Police began the pursuit near State Hwy AB and US-160. They say he fled from the scene running his vehicle into another car.

Court documents say he continued on northbound State Highway AB, driving erratically, eventually hitting the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Callahan’s Tahoe struck the front and driver’s side of the patrol unit causing significant damage to the front and driver’s side. Callahan continued to lead officers and deputies on a pursuit.

Deputies said during the pursuit, Callahan brake-checked patrol units and continued to flee

as police attempted to stop him using TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) techniques.

Eventually, court documents say, Callahan fled on foot and broke into a home at 7723 W Farm Road 128. The homeowner grabbed a weapon after hearing the break-in, but Callahan was found and arrested outside.